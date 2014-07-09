Waterslide turns Dix Hills home into a park-like oasis

Who needs a trip to Splish Splash when you can spend the summers in this water park-like backyard in Dix Hills? The sloping, landscaped property features a waterslide into the free-form pool. The property is on the market for $2.249 million.

“It’s very dramatic,” says listing agent Paulette Nadel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s like Disney World.”

Up on the hill is a sports court, and the backyard has an outdoor kitchen with granite countertops and a sink, refrigerator and barbecue. There’s also a built-in firepit. Nadel sold the current owners the property in 2008, and they tore down a house and built this custom brick home with five bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms and a soaring, two-story entryway.

"As nice as the house is, the backyard really stands out," Nadel says. "It has really everything that you could want for entertaining."