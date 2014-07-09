ClassifiedsReal Estate

Waterslide turns Dix Hills home into a park-like oasis

"As nice as the house is, the backyard really stands...

"As nice as the house is, the backyard really stands out," says the listing agent of this Dix Hills home on the market for $2.249 million. "It has really everything that you could want for entertaining." Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff

Who needs a trip to Splish Splash when you can spend the summers in this water park-like backyard in Dix Hills? The sloping, landscaped property features a waterslide into the free-form pool. The property is on the market for $2.249 million.

“It’s very dramatic,” says listing agent Paulette Nadel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s like Disney World.”

Up on the hill is a sports court, and the backyard has an outdoor kitchen with granite countertops and a sink, refrigerator and barbecue. There’s also a built-in firepit. Nadel sold the current owners the property in 2008, and they tore down a house and built this custom brick home with five bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms and a soaring, two-story entryway.

"As nice as the house is, the backyard really stands out," Nadel says. "It has really everything that you could want for entertaining."

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?