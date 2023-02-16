5-bedroom Colonial in West Hempstead lists for $949,000

The West Hempstead house, built in 2023, has five bedrooms. Credit: PHOTOR-K Corp.

A newly built Colonial in West Hempstead is on the market for $949,000. Annual taxes total $8,184.

The Park Avenue house has five bedrooms and 3½ baths. The home measures 2,400 square feet and sits on a 0.09-acre lot.

"It's narrow, but trust me, the house is really big," said listing agent Aurelie "Lily" Boudon, whose husband built it.

The kitchen. Credit: PHOTOR-K Corp.

Boudon owns TDG Elite Realty; her husband, Ghady St. Hillien, owns TDG Builders. The pair lives in Westbury and has been working together for more than 10 years, first flipping houses and now selling new constructions.

"He builds and I list the house," Boudon said. "That's how we do it."

With European windows that open fully and black metal siding — sourced from Canada — meant to look like wood, the home has "its own style," Boudon added. Throughout the house, white and wood offset each other. Porcelain shower tile in one of the bathrooms also takes on the appearance of wood.

A bathroom in the home uses porcelain that looks like wood to match the style of the house. Credit: PHOTOR-K Corp.

There are four bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. The primary bedroom has its own bathroom with a double vanity.

Among other amenities are a fenced-in backyard, a one-car attached garage and an unfinished basement with an exterior entrance. The home offers LED lighting and is heated by natural gas and forced air.

The address is in the West Hempstead Union Free School District and minutes from the Southern State Parkway and Hempstead Lake State Park.