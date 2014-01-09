Why you should buy her condo in Long Beach

Seller. Phoebe Harris

Address. 310 Riverside Blvd., Unit 4A, Long Beach

Asking price. $399,000

The basics. A two-story, two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condo in Granada Towers

The competition. A one-story, two-bedroom, two-bath penthouse unit in the same building is listed for $529,000.

Recent sale in the area. A two-story, two-bedroom, two-bath condo on Broadway closed June 28 at $425,000.

Taxes. $6,157 plus common charges of $483 a month, an assessment of $698 a month and a renewable assessment of $349 a month.

Time on the market. On and off since 2011

Listing agent. Batyah Joseph, Petrey East Realty, Long Beach, 516-610-8024

Why it’s for sale. Phoebe, 73, a retired legal secretary, plans to move to Florida.

Granada Towers is located on Park Avenue in the center of Long Beach. The building was built in 1929 and is nearly at the end of a $3 million renovation. Separately, superstorm Sandy kept residents out of the building for six months while the boiler and other utilities in the basement were repaired. Phoebe says about her unit:

“ It’s a big, open layout .?.?. The first floor has the kitchen, a dining area and living room .?.?. a large half-bath and an office area and alcoves. The second floor was originally two bedrooms. One bedroom is used as a den .?.?. There’s a full bath .?.?. French doors lead into the other bedroom that has its own full bath .?.?. There’s granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances .?.?. The advantage for me is that everything is here. You don’t have to drive. Across the street is Waldbaum’s, the post office, shops and restaurants. City Hall, the LIRR and the library are all within walking distance. Down the block is the boardwalk and beach .?.?. And my price is negotiable.”