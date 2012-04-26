Why you should buy her home in Bellport

Seller. Gale Edwards

Address. 33 S. Howells Point Rd., Bellport

Asking price. $749,000

The competition. An 1876 three-bedroom Colonial is listed for $985,000.

Recent sale on the block. A 1967 three-bedroom Contemporary-style home sold for $895,000 in September.

Taxes. $13,558

Time on the market. Since January

Listing agent. Andrea Casey, Century 21 Bay's Edge Realty, Sayville, 516-971-9069

Why it's for sale. Edwards, 63, retired last year as general manager of the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, and she's ready to downsize.

The original part of the house, built in 1920, has a separate entrance and living quarters that include one bedroom and a full bath. In 1999, when Edwards moved in, an expanded first floor was built to include an additional living room, dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms and two full baths.

"From the front, the house looks smaller than it is. Because the property is [narrow], we expanded back," Edwards says. The lot, just over an acre, "is very private. The driveway is 200-feet long, so the house is back from the road," she says.

Located in the Village of Bellport, the house is near a residential beach and marina, and May through September the community operates a ferry from the marina to a village beach on Fire Island. "It's a great year-round or weekend, summer home," Edwards says.

She adds: "The attic is the full length of the house and [more rooms can be added] .?.?. [In the newer addition], the doors are 36 inches wide and wheelchair accessible .?.?. It has central air-conditioning .?.?. a screened-in porch that's nice for family gatherings .?.?. closets galore [and] a three-car garage."