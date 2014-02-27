Why you should buy her house in Baldwin

Seller. Janice Dwyer

Address. 12 Irving St., Baldwin

Asking price. $349,000

The basics. A four-bedroom, two-bath stucco Tudor on a 40-by-127-foot lot.

The competition. A three-bedroom, two-bath home on Barth Drive is listed for $339,000.

Recent sale in the area. A home on the same street closed in December for $225,000.

Taxes. $8,371

Time on the market. Since Feb. 2.

Listing agent. Sandi Polinsky, David R. Maltz and Co., Central Islip, 917-733-3059.

Why it’s for sale. Dwyer, 52, is visual merchandiser for Raymour & Flanigan in Farmingdale. She is getting married and moving to Kings Park.

This “big” small house is a real contender for those looking to downsize. Note that the window treatments are staying. Dwyer says about her home:

“I really, really love this house .?.?. When I was looking, I had two teenage sons, and my older son is a drummer, and I needed a place for him to drum. This house has a finished basement with a smaller area where he could have his bed and an area to practice .?.?. That was the most important thing for me .?.?. Also, I had a small sewing business at the time, and the master bedroom had a small suite off it, so I was able to have a sewing room .?.?. It’s a great space with a front window, and the master bedroom is huge .?.?.

"The living room has a beautiful brick fireplace. The living and dining room is one large space, and I liked it because I could see from the kitchen to the front of the house. It’s a great place to entertain .?.?. with an eat-in kitchen and great traffic flow .?.?. I replaced the windows and had the floors redone .?.?. There are gorgeous floors throughout the house. My backyard is right in front of the Baldwin Brook .?.?. The backyard is lush, green and private, and it’s a very quiet block.”