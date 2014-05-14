Why You Should Buy Her House: Lido Beach

Seller Sue Danis

Address 750 Lido Blvd., Unit 96B, Lido Beach

Asking price $449,000

The basics A two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Towne House at Lido Beach

The competition A similar-size unit in the same complex is listed for $455,000.

Recent sale in the area a three-bedroom unit sold May 1 at $430,000.

Taxes $7,000, plus $443 monthly common charges and a $306 monthly assessment

Time on the market Since March 4

Listing agent Carole Katz, All Star Real Estate Brokers, Oceanside, 516-659-9183

Why it’s for sale Danis, 57, a middle- school guidance counselor in the Merrick district, says she wants to move closer to her parents in Woodmere.

Danis has lived in her condo for 3½ years, of which two months was taken up with a major renovation of the unit. The oceanfront complex, built in 1966, has 223 units and is divided into four “courts.” Only the perimeter fencing was lost during superstorm Sandy. Danis says:

“I feel like I’m on vacation every day of my life. The overall feeling in the area is very spread out. It’s like having your own house. I don’t have anyone above me. I have a beautiful 23-by-8-foot terrace. There's a lot of greenery and lots of flowers .?.?. I’ve completely redone everything here .?.?. even the doors and door handles. I renovated the kitchen and both bathrooms. There’s molding throughout. The windows and air conditioners are brand new. It’s gorgeous. It’s very well-appointed and has upgrades throughout .?.?. I use the second bedroom as a guest room and an office. The beautiful hardwood floors are freshly refinished. There’s a washer and dryer in the unit, which is very convenient .?.?. You have your own parking spot, but parking here is easy. There are plenty of guest spots.”

