Why you should buy her house in Massapequa

Seller: Jean Kappes

Address: 6 Brightwater Place, Massapequa

Asking price: $599,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 1½-bath expanded ranch on a 144-by-125-foot waterfront lot at the top of a canal.

The competition: A similar-size home, also at the top of a canal, is listed for $649,620.

Recent sale in the area: A three-bedroom Cape on West Shore Drive sold July 28 for $485,000.

Taxes: $19,826

Time on the market: Since April 11

Listing agent: Irene Beirne, Century 21 American Homes, East Meadow, 516-353-4646

Why it’s for sale: Kappes, 59, who is retired from a pharmaceutical company where she was a vice president of customer service, says she wants to downsize.

The 2,204-square-foot home is in the Nassau Shores community. As in most homes in the area, flooring and some plasterboard were replaced after superstorm Sandy.

Kappes chats about her home:

“The neighborhood is exceptional. It’s very quiet and family oriented ... I’ve actually renovated the whole house ... The kitchen and bathrooms are brand-new. I put in new hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. It’s real wood. I’ve put in new windows and three sliding-glass doors ... There’s a Florida room off the dining room ... I’m on a canal with 28 feet of bulkhead. The bulkhead decking was redone last year ... There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room ... Three bedrooms are on the first floor and the fourth one is on the second floor, which has three sliding-glass doors that lead to a deck ... There’s also a TV room on the first floor with two skylights ... I’ve contemplated making the upper bedroom the master bedroom. It has such nice views, and it’s big."