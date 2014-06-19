Why You Should Buy His House: Islip Terrace

Sellers Gus Schuck

Address 189 E. Nassau St., Islip Terrace

Asking price $317,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 1 1/ 2-bath ranch on .25 acre

The competition A ranch on nearby Connetquot Avenue is listed for $319,900.

Recent sale in the area A ranch on East Manhasset Street sold Jan. 24 for $320,000.

Taxes $9,622

Time on the market Since March 26

Listing agent Debra Shea, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Islip, 631-729-2609

Why it’s for sale Schuck, 74, who is retired from Grand Union Supermarkets, says he wants to move to an apartment. His wife, Gloria, died a year ago, and he says he is ready to downsize.

Schuck has lived in this neatly kept ranch on a shady quarter-acre for 35 years. In addition to interior improvements, the vinyl siding and shutters are two years old. Gus says of his home:

“My favorite room is the den. I really live in there. There are sliding glass doors out to the side of the house. There’s another sliding glass door from the living room out to a deck. When you open both, you get a terrific breeze. There’s a porch in the front where I sit and have coffee. The neighbors here are fantastic. They stop by to see how I’m doing. It’s like an oasis. . . . I’m really blessed. . . . Last month, we had a new wood floor installed in the dining room into the kitchen. We put in new counters in the kitchen. They’re really gorgeous. . . . Part of the basement is finished; the other half is for the washer and dryer. . . . Three bedrooms are on the main floor with a full bath in the hallway and half-bath off the master bedroom.”