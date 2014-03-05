Why You Should Buy His House: Quogue

Seller Steve Thompson

Address 15 Walnut Ave., East Quogue

Asking price $699,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2-1/2-bath restored vintage home on .69 acre

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Sunset Avenue is listed at $695,000.

Recent sale in the area A Victorian on the same street sold in October for $575,000.

Taxes $7,210

Time on the market Since Jan. 28

Listing agent Jude Lyons, WHB Real Estate, Westhampton Beach, 917-921-0597

Why it’s for sale Steve, 48, a lineman for PSEG, is a single dad. He says he enjoyed remodeling this home and wants to move on to his next project.

Thompson talks about the 1,800-square-foot house, which was built in 1905:

“When I first saw it, I knew it had a lot of potential and good bones ... It becomes an archaeological dig when you start to renovate. With no one (previous owners) to talk to about what they did, you try to figure out what they were planning. They were more simplistic back then ... It’s fun to blend newer material with what was originally used. It’s a challenge but part of the fun ... I started with a bathroom remodel ... a new vanity, new tile and shower ... and then one thing leads to another ... It’s the joy of owning an old house. Nothing really drastic was done to change the bones of the house. I just tried to make everything flow, like trying to match a 100-year-old molding with something new. ... The kitchen cabinets are done in a John Deere theme. Women come in and either hate it or love it. But to me, the house is all about comfort. ... There’s plenty of room [in the yard] with the pool there, which is 20 by 40 feet. There’s beautiful mature landscaping and in-ground irrigation ... and the two-car garage and workshop has full power and plumbing.”