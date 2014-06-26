Why you should buy their house in Aquebogue
SELLERS. Jadwiga and Paul Jedrys
ADDRESS. 14 Huckleberry Hill Rd., Aquebogue
ASKING PRICE. $439,000
THE BASICS. A three-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on a .95-acre lot.
THE COMPETITION. A three-bedroom, 2½-bath ranch on Church Lane is listed for $429,000.
RECENT SALE IN THE AREA. A ranch on Ida Lane sold Jan. 23 for $300,000.
TAXES. $11,434
TIME ON THE MARKET. On and off for the past year
LISTING AGENT. Janet Bidwell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Mattituck, 631-298-6135
WHY IT’S FOR SALE. Jadwiga, 67, a research specialist at the Cornell University laboratory in Riverhead, and her husband, Paul, 66, a professional landscaper and truck driver, say they’re planning to retire and move to Poland to be closer to family.
Situated on a little hill in bucolic Aquebogue, the 1,824-square-foot Colonial was built in 1994. Jadwiga Jedrys says: “We love the gorgeous landscape, the in-ground irrigation and the small fish pond. We have a patio and awning, a hot tub and a built-in brick grill. When someone looks at it for the first time, they say, ‘It’s breathtaking.’
"When it’s nice out, we spend most of our time on the patio. . . . The basement is finished and has inside and outside access . . . and a wet bar, a sitting room and an exercise room. . . . The living room, a kitchen-dining room combination and a half-bath are on the first floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full baths. . . .
"Everything is new here . . . the kitchen cabinets, counters, ceramic tile floor and appliances and all three bathrooms. We put in new bamboo floors on the first and second floors and part of the basement. . . . The road is private and quiet . . . and there’s a lot of privacy. . . . We have a two-car garage and . . . because we’re on a private road, there’s plenty of parking.”