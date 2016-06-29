Why you should buy their house in East Islip

Sellers: Larry and Dinah Raful

Address: 92 Meadowfarm Rd., East Islip

Asking price: $599,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, three-bath historic home on a 0.47-acre lot

The competition: A similar-size home on Brushwood Court is listed for $575,000.

Recent sale in the area: A house on Meadowfarm Road sold May 11 for $616,569.

Taxes: $14,285 ($13,108 with STAR)

This is the backyard of the Rafuls' house on Meadowfarm Road in East Islip. It is on the market in July 2016 for $599,000. Credit: Heather Walsh

Time on the market: Since May 2

Listing agent: Steve Rainone, Netter Real Estate, East Islip, 631-661-5100, ext. 124

Why it’s for sale: Larry, 66, a professor at Touro Law School, and Dinah, 65, an ESL teacher at Suffolk BOCES, say it’s time to downsize.

The Rafuls’ 2,154-square-foot home was built in 1890 and has many historic touches. Larry says:

“It’s a lovely house on beautiful property with lots of trees. It was a cottage that’s been added onto twice. They added two bathrooms, a master bedroom and a bedroom-den.

"We think it started as the caretaker’s house from an estate. We have a really nice kitchen with modern appliances. There’s a dining area in the kitchen plus a formal dining room, which had a large bookcase.

"We hired a craftsman who took out the bookcase and installed beautiful cabinetry with glass doors for our china. We have a very nice, good-size living room with a fireplace. There’s an indoor brick walkway going from the kitchen past the living room to the back addition.

"One of the first-floor bathrooms has a rare square tub and shower. The master bedroom is large with three closets and a full bath. We have a den where we have a desk, a TV and tall triple-wide window.

"There are no nearby homes, and our property is fenced in. It’s very quiet. We put on a new roof and gutters two years ago and had the gravel driveway paved last summer.”