Why you should buy my house in Bellmore

Seller: Lisa Lauri and Eric Stehn

Address: 112 Beach Ave., Bellmore

Asking price: $379,000

The competition: Two three-bedroom homes on the same block, one built in 1930 and the other brand-new, are listed for $469,000 and $529,000 respectively

Recent sale: on the block A three-bedroom sold in April for $410,000

Taxes: $8,645

Time on the market: A few weeks

Listing agent: Tina Canaris, RE/MAX Hearthstone, Merrick, 516-695-8462

Why it's for sale: The couple have a 6-month-old son, Tyler, and they are looking for a larger home to accommodate their growing family. Lauri, 31, is a publicist, and Stehn, 31, is an attorney.

Stehn and Lauri have completely renovated the 1923 Colonial since moving in about eight years ago. They've installed a new roof, siding, a gas boiler, a hot-water heater, central air-conditioning and more.

The house has two bedrooms and one full bath. The main level offers a bright layout with an updated eat-in kitchen, which has sliding doors that lead to a new deck. The home's major appeal may be its location, especially to boaters: It's set on a 25-by-70-foot waterfront parcel. Lauri shares favorite nautical memories and more about her home:

"Before our baby was born, we'd love to go crabbing at night, and we did a lot of fluke fishing on our boat ... The backyard is perfect for parties. Sometimes, friends would arrive by boat. You could literally catch a fish and grill it up in our backyard ... It's rare to find an affordable, modernized, ready-to-move-in home, located on the water, and with such low taxes."