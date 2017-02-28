Why you should buy my house in Miller Place

Seller: Eileen and William Quinn

Address: 12 Parviz Ct., Miller Place

Asking price: $569,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Postmodern on a 0.71-acre lot

The competition: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath home on Helme Avenue is listed for $579,000.

Recent sale in the area: A three-bedroom, three-bath ranch on nearby Wedgewood sold April 5 for $400,000.

Taxes: $17,151 ($15,964 with STAR)

Eileen Quinn and her brother, John O'Shaughnessy, stand near the fireplace in the den of her home in Miller Place on Feb. 16, 2017. Credit: Randee Daddona

Time on the market: Since May

Listing agent Lisa Perry, Jolie Powell Realty, Port Jefferson, 516-459-2104

Why it’s for sale: Eileen, 65, who is retired from the investment industry, and William 65, a certified public accountant, say they’re downsizing.

The Quinns are the original owners of this nearly 3,000-square-foot home built in 1992. Eileen says:

The living room of the Quinn home in Miller Place on Feb. 16, 2017. Credit: Randee Daddona

“We bought this home because of the neighborhood. Our son was young, and the house is on a cul-de-sac, so it was very safe.

"Next to our property is a two-acre lot of public land that can’t be developed and makes our property private.

"The house is very light and bright. One reason is the atrium entrance. The rooms are big, but the wood-burning fireplace in the family room makes it feel cozy.

"We have an open floor plan, and it’s wonderful for guests to be able to mingle and socialize easily.

"The kitchen is enormous. . . . The master bathroom has a cathedral ceiling and skylight. It’s big, bright and has a Jacuzzi tub. We like the walkout basement. It’s very convenient.

The kitchen-dining area of the Quinn home in Miller Place on Feb. 16, 2017. Credit: Randee Daddona

"The basement isn’t finished, but it could be an office or another recreation area. There’s tremendous potential. . . .

"A new roof was put on in the summer of 2015. We have a shed in the backyard for gardening equipment because I love to garden. We landscaped the property ourselves.”