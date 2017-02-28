Why you should buy my house in Miller Place
Seller: Eileen and William Quinn
Address: 12 Parviz Ct., Miller Place
Asking price: $569,000
The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Postmodern on a 0.71-acre lot
The competition: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath home on Helme Avenue is listed for $579,000.
Recent sale in the area: A three-bedroom, three-bath ranch on nearby Wedgewood sold April 5 for $400,000.
Taxes: $17,151 ($15,964 with STAR)
Time on the market: Since May
Listing agent Lisa Perry, Jolie Powell Realty, Port Jefferson, 516-459-2104
Why it’s for sale: Eileen, 65, who is retired from the investment industry, and William 65, a certified public accountant, say they’re downsizing.
The Quinns are the original owners of this nearly 3,000-square-foot home built in 1992. Eileen says:
“We bought this home because of the neighborhood. Our son was young, and the house is on a cul-de-sac, so it was very safe.
"Next to our property is a two-acre lot of public land that can’t be developed and makes our property private.
"The house is very light and bright. One reason is the atrium entrance. The rooms are big, but the wood-burning fireplace in the family room makes it feel cozy.
"We have an open floor plan, and it’s wonderful for guests to be able to mingle and socialize easily.
"The kitchen is enormous. . . . The master bathroom has a cathedral ceiling and skylight. It’s big, bright and has a Jacuzzi tub. We like the walkout basement. It’s very convenient.
"The basement isn’t finished, but it could be an office or another recreation area. There’s tremendous potential. . . .
"A new roof was put on in the summer of 2015. We have a shed in the backyard for gardening equipment because I love to garden. We landscaped the property ourselves.”