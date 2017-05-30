Why you should buy my house in Shirley

Sellers Lindsay and Sal Ferraro

Address 1 Dawn Dr., Shirley

Asking price $309,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bath high-ranch on a 100-by-75-foot lot

The competition A four-bedroom, two-bath home on nearby Auborn Avenue is listed for $329,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, one-bath home on nearby River Road sold March 17 for $205,000.

Taxes $10,998

Time on the market Since April 26

Listing agent Maureen Klersy, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Ronkonkoma, 631-542-5346

Why it’s for sale Lindsay, 33, and Sal, 33, co-owners of a new pizzeria/restaurant in Manorville, say they want to move closer to it.

The Ferraros’ 1,600-square-foot home has been seemingly meticulously cared for and is ready for the next family. Lindsay shares:

“We took down walls so the kitchen, dining room and living room are one big area. It’s an open concept with a really nice flow. We replaced the wrought-iron entry railing with a beautiful wood banister and turned one of the bedrooms into a nursery for our girls. They were all fun projects. The yard is beautiful and the landscaping professionally done. We’ve had fun doing a big project each year like the pavered walkway to the front steps and utility area, new vinyl siding, the custom-built wood fence and the bathroom renovations. It’s been great fun making this house our home. The upper floor has hardwood flooring except for ceramic tile in the bathroom and kitchen. The lower level has a large den, an office, a full bath and access to the back patio. . . . We love both our neighbors and our neighborhood. It’s very quiet. We’re across from Southaven Park, where there’s a playground and trails down to the river. The entrance can be seen from our house — it’s about a two-minute walk. We’ve loved raising our two girls here and have great memories that started in this home.”