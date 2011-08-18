Why you should buy our house in Massapequa
Sellers John and Kathy Healy
Address 2 Seneca Place, Massapequa
Asking price $825,000
The competition Waterfront homes with four bedrooms in the Massapequa school district are priced between $475,000 and $1,699,000.
Recent sale on the block A four-bedroom canal-front Victorian on Alhambra Road sold in April for $905,000.
Taxes $16,306
Time on the market Since May
Listing agent Lynn Karp, RE/MAX Innovations, Wantagh, 516-659-2291
Why it's for sale "We've been here 19 years and decided it's time for a change," says John, 54, who is retired from Wall Street. He and his wife, Kathy, also 54, have two grown children.
Renovated inside and out, this eight-room house -- described as a Cape and Colonial mix -- is set on a dead-end street on a 106-by-90-foot parcel with a floating dock and 106 feet of bulkhead. Every room has a water view, John says. As the Healys made enhancements to their 80-year-old home, they were mindful of its age. They added period-appropriate appointments, such as crown and decorative moldings, a tin ceiling and French doors. Other features include wood floors, a marble gas fireplace and a spiral staircase to the finished attic, as well as four bedrooms and three baths. A deck wraps from the side to the front of the house. John chats about the house and a second deck:
"We have a small deck off the main bedroom. That's where I take my coffee ... in the morning. I crank out the awning and gaze down the river -- it's very peaceful ... It's a warm and charming home."