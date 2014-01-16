Why you should buy their home in Hempstead

Sellers. Maria and Vince Zaniewski

Address. 146 Bedell Ave., Hempstead

Asking price. $499,000

The basics. Three-bedroom, two-bath Tudor on a 70-by-125-foot lot

The competition. A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Tudor on Marlborough Road is listed for the same price.

Recent sale. A center hall Colonial on nearby St. Pauls Place sold Nov. 1 for $575,000.

Taxes. $15,035

Time on the market. Since June

Listing agent. Cheryl Trimboli, The Donnelly Group, 516-647-9971

Why it’s for sale. Maria, 62, is a semiretired career counselor, and her husband, Vince, 66, is a corporate training manager at Canon U.S.A. They say they’re planning to fully retire and relocate to Delaware.

The Zaniewskis’ 1,900-square-foot home was built in 1938 and is on a corner lot in the Cathedral Gardens area of Hempstead. The den in the rear of the house could be reconverted to two main-floor bedrooms. In addition to a high charm factor, amenities include a finished basement and an in-ground sprinkler system. Maria says about her home:

“It’s a French Tudor. You’re just taken by the charm of all the archways, the woodwork and trim work. It’s just beautiful. It’s very deceiving from the outside. It’s not small at all.

"There’s a gorgeous, three-season sunroom. We use it into November . . . The home was owned by only two parties and handed down from father to son, and they were both craftsmen. They did a lot of work and took immaculate care of it . . .

"We put in a new kitchen about five years ago and opened up the kitchen into the dining room . . . The house has all hardwood floors that are magnificent and in beautiful condition. We have a fireplace with all original stone.”

