Why you should buy their house in Bellmore

Lee Perrotta-Fityo and Paul Fityo in their kitchen on Aug....

Lee Perrotta-Fityo and Paul Fityo in their kitchen on Aug. 23, 2014. Perrotta-Fityo, who is a master chocolatier, said she designed the chef’s kitchen in their Bellmore home. Credit: Barbara Alper

By Ann Smukler

Sellers: Lee Perrotta-Fityo and Paul Fityo

Address: 2518 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore

Asking price: $465,999

The basics: A four-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on a 101-by-102-foot lot.

The competition: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath split-level on Florin Court is listed for $469,000.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath split-level on Newbridge Road sold July 30 for $440,000.

Taxes: $13,055

Time on the market: Since February 2013

Listing agent: Jane Clifford, Real Living Innovations Realty, Merrick, 516-359-2060

Why it’s for sale: Lee, 49, a master chocolatier, and her husband, Paul, 51, a UPS driver, say they want to downsize now that their children are grown.

The exterior of the Fityos’ 2,000-square-foot home doesn’t begin to suggest what the inside is like. Lee talks about her home:

“It has an open floor plan, which is great. It has an expansive 25-by-27-foot chef’s kitchen I designed myself ... The property is almost a quarter of an acre ... We treat the property organically ... We have a beautiful antique rose-cutting garden and an herb garden ... and grapes and figs. It’s very private and completely fenced-in ... We redid the kitchen in 2008 with ... granite, solid wood cabinets, a farmhouse stainless-steel sink, a pasta pipe over the stove and a center prep sink ... The pocket doors are original. We refinished all the hardwood floors; there are beautiful detailed moldings throughout; and gorgeous double French doors leading out to a beautiful patio. Both bathrooms have been completely redone ... All four bedrooms are upstairs ... One of the things I like is the orientation. The front is morning eastern exposure and the back is western evening sunsets through all the windows."

