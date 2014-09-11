Why you should buy their house in East Islip

Sellers: Michael and Paula Mirabella

Address: 157 Sherry St., East Islip

Asking price: $479,000

The basics: A three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level on a 75-by-150-foot lot

The competition: A three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-ranch on the same street is listed for $524,900.

Recent sale in the area: A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on nearby Hobart Street sold in April for $318,000.

Taxes: $13,312

Time on the market: Since Jan. 21.

Listing agent: Luis Terracciano, Netter Real Estate, West Islip, 631-661-5100

Why it’s for sale: Michael, 65, who is retired from an IT consultancy business, and Paula, 61, a marketing executive at a health care professionals association, say they want to move to Florida to be closer to their two sons.

The Mirabellas’ home is in the Country Village Estates development, near Heckscher State Park. Michael says about the home:

“The kitchen is so expansive. It’s been extended 10 feet out the back. . . . The kitchen overflows out to a multilevel deck, where there’s a semi-in-ground pool. . . . We have an open floor plan that goes from the living room and dining room straight to the deck. . . . We renovated the bathrooms and kitchen. . . . We installed an island in the kitchen and new appliances, new cabinetry and granite counters. We added two big skylights over the kitchen . . . and enlarged the pantry.

"We also installed teak floors. There are ceiling fans in the kitchen and bedrooms. We converted one bedroom into a dressing room . . . and converted our garage into a big, 20-by- 20-foot den. . . . [From the den] two six-foot sliding doors go out to a lower deck. . . . We have a finished basement . . . and converted to gas and installed central air. The heating bill during the winter is outrageously low.”