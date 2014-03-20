Why you should buy their house in Brookhaven

Sellers: Edith and Keith Wilson

Address: 170 Beaver Dam Rd., Brookhaven.

Asking price: $750,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial with central air-conditioning, a 20-by-40-foot in-ground pool and an abundance of closets on 1.88 acres.

The competition: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Beaverbrook Drive is listed for $629,000.

Recent sale in the area: There are no similar recent sales in the area.

Taxes: $18,851

Time on the market: Since September.

Listing agent: Joyce Roe, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Farmingville, 631-585-8500.

Why it’s for sale: Edith, 60, a retired teacher’s aide, and Keith, 62, who owns his own company, say they’re planning to retire to North Carolina.

The Wilsons designed and built this 3,400-square-foot house, with help from key subcontractors, in 1989. It is on a spacious, treed, grassy lot and includes amenities like central air-conditioning, a 20-by-40-foot in-ground pool and an abundance of closets.

Edith says: “It’s a custom-built home. We have .?.?. nice cabinetry in the large, eat-in kitchen and two fireplaces; the one in the den is oversized. All the stonework was shipped from Pennsylvania .?.?. There’s stone on the front porch, back porch, back patio .?.?. We put in granite kitchen countertops about two years ago .?.?. We’ve had quite a few big parties, some for 65 people, by the pool and patio .?.?.

"Everything in this house is oversized. We wanted big windows and the nice-sized fireplace. The rooms are all kind of oversized, and there’s large crown molding on the first floor that my husband actually made and installed .?.?. The homes are not close to one another, and there’s a lot of privacy.”

Keith adds: “This property was part of an old estate. It was subdivided into 2-acre lots about 25 years ago .?.?. There’s actually 27 tons of stone used throughout the home .?.?. We have a 2½-car garage.”