Sellers: Carla and Paul Gibson

Address: 76-1 Union Ave., Center Moriches

Asking price: $925,000

The basics: A three-bedroom, 2½-bath postmodern on 1.69 waterfront acres

The competition: A four-bedroom contemporary on the same creek is listed for $1,295,000.

Recent sale in the area: A home on the same creek sold last week for $1,075,000.

Taxes: $25,297

Time on the market: On and off the market since 2010

Listing agent: Anthony Vaccaro, Hampton Estates Realty, Westhampton Beach, 516-816-4715

Why it’s for sale: Carla, 52, who works in a medical office, and Paul, 54, a professional baseball scout, say they want to downsize and do more traveling.

The Gibsons had their home built in 1992. With an 18-by-36-foot pool, it represents creek-front living in Center Moriches, Carla says, adding, “I love everything about this home. It sits high and dry on a private, parklike setting overlooking Senix Creek, which is a deepwater canal.

"There’s 150 feet of bulkheading with a launch ramp and docking for multiple boats. I love the pool area. We have nice brick pavers and beautiful gardens. Indoors, we spend most of our time in the family room right off the kitchen. The kitchen has a beautiful bay window overlooking the pool and creek.

"When you walk in the house, it’s warm and relaxing, and the outside has the same feel. It’s a great place to entertain. We do family holidays and have had 20 to 25 for dinner. The outside is also a great place to enjoy the summer holidays. There’s an office on the main floor that could easily be .?.?. a bedroom.

"The master suite has a balcony overlooking the pool and water .?.?. We had boats when our kids were younger. You can dock a boat as big as 32 feet. The home has a lot of natural light. It’s very private, but we have friendly neighbors, and the community has a great hometown feel.”