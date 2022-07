Sellers. Irene and Mike Geisinger

Address. 36 Scudders Lane, Glen Head

Asking price. $995,000

The basics. A four-bedroom, 3½-bath postmodern on a 70-by-130-foot lot.

The competition. A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on Cleveland Avenue is listed for $1,015,000.

Recent sale in the area. A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Mikel Lane closed April 10 for $890,000.

Taxes. $13,813.

Time on the market. On and off since 2010

Listing agent. They are selling the home on their own and can be reached at 516-476-6453.

Why it’s for sale. Irene, 71, a psychotherapist, says she no longer needs her home office space five days a week. (Mike, 72, is retired from the real estate industry.)

Irene has owned the home for 27 years and actually had a hand in designing it. She says of the home:

“It’s like a surprise house .?.?. When you walk in, it’s filled with so much light from the windows, the skylights and the glass doors. It’s modern, but you can do whatever you want to it .?.?. The home was unique at the time it was built. It has a cupola, which is unlike other houses here .?.?. There’s a fireplace in the den, the great room and the master bedroom .?.?.

"The house is on three levels. The first level is my office, the foyer, garage and basement. The middle level has the great room, the kitchen, a den, a laundry room and the master bedroom suite. The third floor has three more bedrooms, a huge loft area and a bathroom .?.?.

"We put in a new furnace, which is very energy saving, and granite in three bathrooms, and Silestone counters in the kitchen .?.?. The fireplace in the master bedroom is gas, and the other two are wood-burning, but all the plumbing is there to be easily converted to gas.”