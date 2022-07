Sellers: Andrew and Carolyn Malenda

Address: 92 Halsey Manor Rd., Manorville

Asking price: $799,492

The basics: A four-bedroom, 3½-bath, brick Georgian Colonial on 2.7 acres

The competition: There are no similar homes for sale in the area.

Recent sale in the area: There are no similar recent sales in Manorville.

Taxes: $16,588

Time on the market: On and off since January 2012

Listing agent: Joseph Savio, Lisa Stevens, Talmage Trail Realty, Manorville, 631-745-8248

Why it’s for sale: Andrew, 72, who owns a real estate-development business, and Carolyn, 69, a retired registered nurse, say they want to downsize and plan to build a new home upstate.

The Malendas’ home will take you by surprise if you’re browsing for property in Manorville. It’s all-brick with 4,540 square feet of space on three levels and has an attached, three-car garage on almost three acres. Andrew talks about the house:

“The best thing in this house is the radiant heat throughout .?.?. My wife and I designed the home. It’s modeled after the Morris-Jumel mansion in upper Manhattan .?.?. On the first floor is a sunken living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room with a triple-tray coffered ceiling, a large 25-by-17-foot eat-in kitchen, a separate library with another gas fireplace, a half-bath and a fully tiled mudroom .?.?. There is a fully covered 50-by-10-foot mahogany deck off the rear of the house .?.?. We have 18 grandchildren, so when they all come to visit, it’s a houseful, but it works wonderfully .?.?. We had 22 for a sit-down dinner at Christmas .?.?. The kitchen stove is a Heartland and looks like a 19th century wood-burning stove. But it’s really a six-burner gas stove with an electric convection oven .?.?. There are Brazilian cherrywood floors throughout the house .?.?. The home is built like a fort .?.?. We have a generator that will power all the utilities you’ll need."