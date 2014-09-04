Why you should buy their house in Merrick
Sellers: Robert and Theresa Mugnai
Address: 2944 Clubhouse Rd., Merrick
Asking price: $839,000
The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on an 84-by-105-foot waterfront lot
The competition: A four-bedroom, three-bath splanch on the same street is listed for $899,000.
Recent sale in the area: A waterfront five-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on Shore Drive sold June 26 for $860,000.
Taxes: $16,593
Time on the market: On and off since 2011
Listing agents: Louise Pitlake and Seth Pitlake, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Merrick, 516-297-5260.
Why it’s for sale: Robert, 74, who is retired from Condé Nast Publishing, where he was a vice president, and his wife, Theresa, 72, who is retired from the Nassau County Medical Center, where she was an administrative assistant, have bought a place in Florida.
Built in 1964 and owned by the Mugnais since 1998, the splanch sits on a .20-acre lot and includes amenities like central air-conditioning, an attached two-car garage and a finished basement. Robert shares more:
“You see water . . . from almost every room. We have a view of the canal and 400 feet beyond that is the Merrick Golf Course . . . People usually say ‘Wow’ when they walk in. It’s an open floor plan . . . We redid the outside deck and bulkheading three months ago . . . and put on a new roof two years ago . . . We can accommodate two boats, up to 27 feet each . . . With both Irene and Sandy, we had no damage. We’ve been here 17 years and never had a drop of water . . . The living room fireplace is gas . . . We have an alarm system and in-ground sprinklers. The backyard is like a botanical garden . . . My wife has the green thumb . . . We have skylights throughout the house . . . We have porcelain tile [flooring] in the kitchen and dining room and bleached wood floors in the second living room, which is up four steps from the front entrance."