Why you should buy their house in Merrick

Sellers: Robert and Theresa Mugnai

Address: 2944 Clubhouse Rd., Merrick

Asking price: $839,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on an 84-by-105-foot waterfront lot

The competition: A four-bedroom, three-bath splanch on the same street is listed for $899,000.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Recent sale in the area: A waterfront five-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on Shore Drive sold June 26 for $860,000.

Taxes: $16,593

Time on the market: On and off since 2011

Listing agents: Louise Pitlake and Seth Pitlake, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Merrick, 516-297-5260.

Why it’s for sale: Robert, 74, who is retired from Condé Nast Publishing, where he was a vice president, and his wife, Theresa, 72, who is retired from the Nassau County Medical Center, where she was an administrative assistant, have bought a place in Florida.

Built in 1964 and owned by the Mugnais since 1998, the splanch sits on a .20-acre lot and includes amenities like central air-conditioning, an attached two-car garage and a finished basement. Robert shares more:

“You see water . . . from almost every room. We have a view of the canal and 400 feet beyond that is the Merrick Golf Course . . . People usually say ‘Wow’ when they walk in. It’s an open floor plan . . . We redid the outside deck and bulkheading three months ago . . . and put on a new roof two years ago . . . We can accommodate two boats, up to 27 feet each . . . With both Irene and Sandy, we had no damage. We’ve been here 17 years and never had a drop of water . . . The living room fireplace is gas . . . We have an alarm system and in-ground sprinklers. The backyard is like a botanical garden . . . My wife has the green thumb . . . We have skylights throughout the house . . . We have porcelain tile [flooring] in the kitchen and dining room and bleached wood floors in the second living room, which is up four steps from the front entrance."