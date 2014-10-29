Why you should buy their house in Port Jefferson Station

Sellers: Debra and Stuart Barnett

Address: 20 Justin Circle, Port Jefferson Station

Asking price: $589,900

The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a .34-acre lot.

The competition: A similar home on the same street is listed for $595,000.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom home on the same street sold June 30 for $569,000.

Taxes: $15,123

Time on the market: Since January

Contact information: The Barnetts are selling their home on their own and can be reached at 516-984-0835. Brokers welcome.

Why it’s for sale: Debra, 34, a stay-at-home mother, and Stuart, 38, a financial consultant, say they’re selling to move closer to New York City, where Stuart works.

The Barnetts’ 3,200-square-foot home is in The Woodlands development in Port Jefferson Station. It was built in 2002 and has been owned by the Barnetts since January 2008. Debra talks about the home:

“I actually grew up in the area . . . and saw these homes being built. It was my dream neighborhood. . . . We have a wraparound porch, and the layout is open, with high ceilings. The bedrooms are very large. The master bedroom is large and luxurious, with a huge master bath and walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are down the hall, with a bathroom for the kids.

"We have both a living room and a den. The living room has high, vaulted ceilings, and the den is connected to the kitchen. There’s a formal dining room. We refinished the floors and [added] crown molding. The kitchen cabinets are custom and high-end. The previous owners were in the business. . . .

"The yard is very large and fenced in, and the patio has pavers. Port Jefferson Station is a very close-knit community.”