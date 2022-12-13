5 low-cost DIY projects to tackle this winter

With holiday season in full swing, there’s little doubt Old Man Winter is lurking around the corner. That means it’s time to tackle those yearly do-it-yourself tasks designed to keep your home warmer, car ready to battle the elements, outdoor tools in good shape, and yard prepared to greet the spring. These are reasonable efforts, of course, but winter projects don’t all have to be boring or overly involved.

To get your DIY creative juices flowing, we canvassed Long Islanders for ideas on some simple, fun and interesting projects to undertake this winter, uncovering helpful endeavors to keep your tootsies warm, attract nesting birds, and even help catch more fish next season. Check them out, add one to your personal list, then try to get even more creative in your own space.

Seal drafty windows

“I like easy DIY projects, and I’ve just completed a good one” said Caroline Riley, a retired radio advertising executive who lives in a house in Cutchogue that is more than 50 years old and relishes a good do-it-yourself project. The fact that the windows no longer seal perfectly, with drafts entering where the upper and lower frames meet or where the window slides into the sill, was no deterrent. “Believe it or not, it took only minutes to solve this problem once I got a handle on it,” said Riley, 66.

Riley initially considered replacing her first-floor windows, but the cost was prohibitive, at about $3,000 a window. That led her to try standard draft blockers, to no avail. Next, she investigated caulking the windows closed, but using traditional caulk meant she wouldn’t be able to easily reopen them come spring. Eventually, she found several removable caulking products, settling on one called Dap Seal & Peel. It allowed her to squeeze a clear, all-season weatherstrip sealant into the gaps where air was coming through.

“It worked great,” said Riley, adding that one $16 tube of sealant (brands range from $12 to $20 per tube) was enough to shore up four large windows. “You use a caulking gun to pressure the sealant where it needs to go and a finger to wipe off any excess with water,” she said. “I especially liked that the weatherstripping quickly dries to a clear finish, so it doesn’t look messy after application.” She only sealed her ground-floor windows because her upstairs ones are newer and seal well, she said, adding: “The whole operation was simple, and now there’s no draft at all. Come spring, I’ll peel the sealant off with long, steady pulls. Problem solved.”

Ramon Jimenez wipes downs rods and reels in the off season at home in Brentwood to get ready for spring fishing. Credit: Howard Simmons

Spiff up fishing gear

Cleaning and sorting fishing gear can be an enjoyable winter task, rekindling memories of lunkers past and the huge smiles that accompany the netting — and often releasing — of trophy catches.

“It also allows you to take stock of your tackle, something you need to do from time to time to keep the big ones from slipping your hooks,” said Ramon Jimenez, a retail manager who lives in Brentwood and a passionate fisherman who specializes in using big swimbaits to tempt bragging-sized largemouth bass and walleye in various Long Island freshwaters such as Lake Ronkonkoma.

Jimenez, 49, begins his winter ritual by wiping down rods and reels with a clean, damp cloth, changing the line on every reel, and inspecting lures and hooks for signs of rust, dulling or damage. He repairs, replaces or retires any item that qualifies.

Some reels get a shot of grease, a new drag washer or a squirt of lube around the handle and gears. With the aid of split-ring pliers, he gives many lures sharp new hooks, often with the barbs crushed down to make for easier releases. He also loosens the drags on all reels, which will keep them from binding.

He also groups similar lures. “My big swimbaits and glide baits — some worth over $100 — hang on pegboards so they dry out quickly and don’t rust after use — but I still sort them over the winter,” Jimenez said. “I pick favorites directly from the boards before heading out.” Gear cleaned and sorted, he also completes a visual inventory, taking notes to remind himself of items to reorder sooner rather than later.

Ramon Jimenez hangs his swimbaits on pegboard to keep them dry and rust-free. Credit: Howard Simmons

Because Jimenez mostly fishes in freshwater, he doesn’t have to deal with the corrosive nature of saltwater on his gear, a serious concern for those targeting fluke, weakfish, stripers and other marine favorites. “Simply put, salt kills gear,” said John Mantione, owner of J & J Sports in Patchogue. “Those fishing bay, Sound or ocean waters need to take extra precautions to keep tackle in shape — especially reels.”

That means a thorough freshwater washing to dissolve salt, opening each reel and replacing the grease around gears because it picks up sand, and wiping the entire reel with a little WD-40 or similar protective lubricant, advised Mantione. “Clean and lightly lube metal tools you carry on the water, too,” he added. “Even with stainless steel, a wire brush and squirt of oil can extend product life for years.”

Winter is the best time to clean birdhouses, says Joyann Cirigliano, president of Four Harbors Audubon Society in St. James. Above, Cirigliano tidies up at the Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook. Credit: Barry Sloan

Clean out birdhouses

How often should you clean a birdhouse? For many Long Islanders, the answer seems to be every couple of years, or whenever you can spot branches bulging from entrances.

"When should you clean them is a better question," said Joyann Cirigliano, 58, a Kings Park resident who serves as president of Four Harbors Audubon Society in St. James and chair of the Audubon Council of New York State. “Winter is ideal since most native American bird species prefer building a new nest each spring and avoid homes that still sport last year’s mess.”

Cleaning a birdhouse is easy if you start with one that was constructed smartly, with the best having a hinged top, bottom or front that can be unscrewed for full access to debris inside, Cirigliano said.

It's not hard to remove the old nests, but be safe about it, she advised. “When possible, take down the house and work from the ground, not on a ladder. Always wear a face mask and gloves because you never want to breathe in or directly handle what you’ll find inside as it could contain harmful bacteria or virus, including Avian flu.”

That said, the cleaning process is simple. Cirigliano suggests scooping out whatever you can with gloved hands, then using a toothbrush to clean corners, nooks or crannies where dirt, excrement or “goop” accumulate. Next, submerge the house into, or thoroughly spay the inside with, a solution containing either one part bleach to nine parts water or one part vinegar to three parts water. That should kill any remaining bacteria or germs. After soaking or spraying, rinse the birdhouse with water and allow to dry thoroughly.

With birdhouses stationed on poles (a bluebird residence, for example) or hanging from rafters, be aware mice may jump out as you begin cleaning, continues Cirigliano. “They climb up poles or down from the rafters unless blocked by a barrier,” she says. “If that happens, take the entire mass from inside the house and put it on the ground nearby because there may be baby mice living in there.”

The process is worth the effort, because a clean house will likely be occupied come spring by fine-feathered friends that will eat pesky insects, hatch adorable chicks, and serenade you with sweet songs.

Make sure snowblowers are in working order before the first flakes arrive. Credit: OPEI

Maintain power tools and generators

Of course, it’s never a bad idea to ensure that power tools, yard machines and even generators receive a little TLC at the start of winter. Before storing summer and fall equipment such as lawn mowers and leaf blowers, clean and service them or get a tune-up.

According to the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) in Alexandria, Virginia, an international trade association, you should drain and change engine oil, service air filters and perform maintenance according to the owner’s manual. Check snowblowers to be certain they are ready to go when the first snow arrives.

Lastly, make sure your generator is ready for foul-weather operation. Keep heavy duty weatherproof extension cords on hand, ensuring they are long enough to connect the generator positioned at a safe distance from your home. Never operate a generator indoors, in a garage, breezeway or under an open window — and install a carbon monoxide detector in your home if the generator will be placed nearby.