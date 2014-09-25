'Wolf of Wall Street' architect renovated Sands Point home

This Sands Point home, on the market for $4.95 million, was built in 1913 and renovated in 1986 by famed architect Myron Goldfinger. (One of his Long Island designs was featured in a party scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”)

The house overlooks Long Island Sound in the back and Manhasset Bay in the front; the home and its 10 rooms face the water. There’s a one-bedroom guest cottage with an attached garage, as well as a separate, three-car garage. The property has 260 feet of beach and features a pool, cabana, bulkhead, dock and gazebo.

The home is listed with Dorothy Waxman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.