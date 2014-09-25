J.Crew chief selling Wainscott home for $26.5M

The head of J.Crew is selling his waterfront Hamptons property with views of Wainscott Pond for $26.5 million.

The 3,500-square-foot Wainscott home is on 2.3 acres with 315 feet of frontage, says Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the home.

It belongs to Mickey Drexler, the clothing chain’s chairman and chief executive.

The location is “one of the most painted areas of the Hamptons because it’s very picturesque,” Brennan says

The contemporary home, built in 2009, which has been on the market for about a month, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-bathrooms — and views of the water from just about every room.

The home was done by Thierry Despont, a French architect and designer, based in New York, who specializes in high-end hotels, museums and residential projects. He also designed the Decorative Arts Galleries of the new J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

