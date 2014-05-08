You get a piano, furniture with this Old Brookville home

An Old Brookville Colonial on the market for $3.15 million was custom-designed from top to bottom by the homeowners. “They are passionate about houses, and the work of art they put together is really beautiful,” says Janet Berookhim, who is listing the property with Fred DeClara of Laffey Fine Homes.

The custom-made front door, which was a yearlong project, weighs between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds and took a whole day -- and a crane -- to install.

In the dining room, the owners wanted a round table sized to fit the room perfectly. The dining room chairs have the same curves as the railings, doors and table. The table and chairs are made of the same Brazilian cherry wood as was used for the plank floors.

The 6,000-square-foot home comes with all the custom furniture -- as well as a Baldwin baby grand piano and the Martin Logan speakers in the movie theater.