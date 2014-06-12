You get an award-winning pool with this Huntington home

The water views from many rooms of this postmodern Huntington home are stunning, but they are even more impressive from the infinity edge pool and spa in the backyard.

The design, reminiscent of a trendy hotel, won an award from the Northeast Spa & Pool Association, says seller Carol Striker, who added the pool in 2004 and recently put the home on the market for $3.995 million.

“The spot was just so perfect to build this type of pool because of the setting,” Striker says. “Living here is like being on vacation all year round.”

The home, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, is on 100 feet of sandy waterfront and features perennial gardens designed by Ireland-Gannon Associates of East Norwich. There is also an 1,100-square-foot wing that can be used as a home office or guest suite connected to the house by a dramatic two-story glass atrium.

It is listed with Peggy Moriarty of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.