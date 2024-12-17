Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko proves the tide is changing in Latin trap. Grammy nom backs it up

NEW YORK — Who are the top reggaeton musicians in the world? Or throughout history? Does Bad Bunny come to mind? Daddy Yankee? What about Wisin & Yandel, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko and J Balvin?

For years, it seems, urbano music has been defined solely by its male superstars. But that's not the case, and certainly not in recent history.

Karol G's “Mañana Será Bonito” is undeniable — Spotify's fourth most-streamed album, globally, in 2024 even though it was released in 2023 — and a crop of newer talent from Puerto Rico, like Villano Antillano, RaiNao and Añasco's Young Miko, demonstrate that the tide is changing — and music once associated with a certain kind of machismo is getting a makeover.

Since releasing her 2022 EP “Trap Kitty,” leading to her debut full-length “Att," Young Miko has stood out. Not only for her braggadocious Latin trap flows that aim to empower the LGBTQ+ community — though that is certainly a factor — but also for her super viral hits, like “RiRi” and “offline," featuring Feid.

Last month, “Att” earned Young Miko her first-ever Grammy nomination in the best música urbana album category, traditionally a boys' club. She's the only woman nominated in the category. The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2, 2025.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So, how did she react to the Grammy news?

“It was definitely unexpected. It’s definitely always been a dream," she recently told The Associated Press at Variety Music Hitmakers Brunch, adding that it is not only her dream, but the dream of her entire team. "So, the moment we got that news, it was such an exciting moment. We were all together and we just want to be able to enjoy it. And we’re just happy to even be considered. So yeah, it’s amazing.”

Puerto Rican singer Young Miko performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City on Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Berenice Bautista

Earlier this year, Karol G became the first woman to win a Grammy for best música urbana album.

“As a woman, I have to say, like in my experience, it was tough... to be a girl in this industry, in the music that I do, urban music,” Karol G told AP backstage at the 2024 Grammys in February after she took home the trophy. “I know I represent a lot of girls, not just in music, a lot of women in the world that are fighting to represent themselves.”

Young Miko says the industry is changing, “definitely,” she says.

“I think everything happens for a reason and evolution is a part of absolutely everything, so I’ll just leave that there.”

Puerto Rican singer Young Miko performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City on Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Berenice Bautista

___

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. For more coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards