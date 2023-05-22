Andy Aledort coming to My Father's Place

Guitarist/vocalist Andy Aledort is taking a break from being Dickey Betts’ sideman and moving into the spotlight as he headlines his own solo show at My Father‘s Place at The Metropolitan in Glen Cove on May 26. The 67-year-old Sea Cliff resident recently released a double album called “Light of Love,” featuring 18 tracks recorded over the course of 27 years.

“During the pandemic, because of the cancellation of so many gigs, I was able to finally focus on the many original songs I had recorded but never released,” says Aledort. “Once I took a look at all of the material, I realized it had to be a double album because there were so many songs.”

The band will consist of keyboardist Mike Dimeo, bassist Roy DeJesus and drummer Sam Bryant predominantly playing songs from his latest album.

