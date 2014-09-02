Angelina Jolie wedding dress, photos revealed in People

It's arrived: photographic proof Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt are finally married, via a People magazine cover.

More importantly, a preview of the Sept. 15 cover posted on the magazine's website Monday evening offers a first look at Jolie's wedding dress: a Versace gown custom-made by Luigi Massi, the atelier's master tailor, who "is like family," the bride told People.

The gown, which appears to be silk or satin, with a gathered bust and fairly modest train, is embroidered with dozens of drawings by her children, Maddox, 13; Pax, 10; Zahara, 9, Shiloh, 8; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 6. A floor-length veil is also emblazoned with the drawings.

People partenered with the UK's Hello! magazine for an album of exclusive photos, running in their latest issues. (See the full covers below, or via the link above if you're on a mobile device.)

Jolie and Pitt were married before family and friends in a private, nondenominational civil ceremony on Aug. 23 inside a small chapel at Provence's Chateau Miraval in the French hamlet of Correns.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In advance of the ceremony, Pitt and Jolie obtained a marriage license from a local California judge, who also conducted the ceremony in France, according to their spokesman.

Besides their wedding dress designs, the Jolie-Pitt children were active in the ceremony: Maddox and Pax walked their mother down the aisle, while Zahara and Vivienne threw flower petals. Shiloh and Knox served as ring bearers.