Entertainment

Anna Kendrick at Carolina Herrera, next to Emmy Rossum

Actress Anna Kendrick at the Carolina Herrera Fall 2014 show...

Actress Anna Kendrick at the Carolina Herrera Fall 2014 show during Fashion Week in New York City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2014. Credit: AP / Kristina Bumphrey

By Anne Bratskeir

Anna Kendrick, the spunky actress, singer and star of the Newcastle Brown Ale Super Bowl non-ad, was enjoying the whole fashion scene on Monday morning. 

“I never expected that fashion would be part of my job,” she said dressed in, natch, a smart black-and-white Carolina Herrera number.

She’s been spotted at a number of shows during Fashion Week. “It’s really fun, and I decided I’m really going for it,” she said. 

Her favorite look of the week so far? “There was a piece at Monique Lhuillier – it was short in the front and long in the back and you could see this pink lining.  It was gorgeous.” (Hello, Monique? Maybe give her a jingle.) 

As for the Newcastle viral sensation – there are more than three million hits on Kendrick’s riotous rant – she said, “Oh my God, how crazy was that? I didn’t even think anyone would even see it and I never got so many texts and calls about anything I ever did – even movies.”  Then she turned to get back to the paparazzi who were frantically snapping shots of her, and possibly her new BFF, seatmate Emmy Rossum.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?