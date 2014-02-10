Anna Kendrick at Carolina Herrera, next to Emmy Rossum

Anna Kendrick, the spunky actress, singer and star of the Newcastle Brown Ale Super Bowl non-ad, was enjoying the whole fashion scene on Monday morning.

“I never expected that fashion would be part of my job,” she said dressed in, natch, a smart black-and-white Carolina Herrera number.

She’s been spotted at a number of shows during Fashion Week. “It’s really fun, and I decided I’m really going for it,” she said.

Her favorite look of the week so far? “There was a piece at Monique Lhuillier – it was short in the front and long in the back and you could see this pink lining. It was gorgeous.” (Hello, Monique? Maybe give her a jingle.)

As for the Newcastle viral sensation – there are more than three million hits on Kendrick’s riotous rant – she said, “Oh my God, how crazy was that? I didn’t even think anyone would even see it and I never got so many texts and calls about anything I ever did – even movies.” Then she turned to get back to the paparazzi who were frantically snapping shots of her, and possibly her new BFF, seatmate Emmy Rossum.