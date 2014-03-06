'Annie' first trailer released: Remake starring Quvenzhané Wallis filmed on Long Island

Add the upcoming "Annie" remake to the long list of films shot on Long Island.

The movie, in theaters Christmas Day, filmed scenes at Grumman Studios in Bethpage -- where, LIers might remember, the live TV production of "The Sound of Music" was broadcast from in December. Oscar-nominated actress Quvenzhané Wallis ("Beasts of the Southern Wild") plays the little orphan in the modernized remake, opposite Jamie Foxx in the Daddy Warbucks character (renamed Benjamin Stacks), a politician who takes Annie in to generate positive PR for his NYC mayoral run. Annie's four-legged sidekick, Sandy, also gets a new look -- and dare we say she's cuter?

Excited audiences can get a sneak peek at the film with the first trailer, released Wednesday by Sony Pictures. "Annie" also stars "Bridesmaids" actress Rose Byrne as Grace Farrell, Warbucks'/Stacks' trusted assistant. (Who knows why some characters are renamed and others aren't?) Cameron Diaz is (a possibly miscast and slightly obnoxious) Miss Hannigan. "Boardwalk Empire's" Bobby Cannavale also stars.

"Annie" is set in present-day New York, with other scenes filmed on location in NYC -- including one in which Wallis rides a CitiBike trough Harlem. Shooting reportedly began in mid-September and wrapped a few months later. Jay Z and Will Smith are producers on the film.

Watch the trailer, and let us know in the poll and comments below: Will you see "Annie" this Christmas?

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(App readers, watch the trailer here: bit.ly/1hPg8NX. Unfortunately, this content is unavailable on mobile phones.)