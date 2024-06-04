No sets? Few props? No problem, says Bebe Neuwirth on 'deconstructed' 'Cabaret' revival

NEW YORK — Bebe Neuwirth is well-known from her film and television roles, but she says acting on Broadway is what she loves best.

The two-time Tony Award winner could pick up a third trophy this month for “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” a stripped-down revival that Neuwirth says challenged and invigorated her.

She plays Fraulein Schneider in the show, which welcomes guests with neon-lit hallways leading to a vibrant, reimagined Kit Kat Club. The production centers on a round stage with audience members on all sides, no sets and few props, which she says puts the focus on the iconic story and music.

Neuwirth's remarkable television career has included prominent roles in “Cheers,” “Frasier,” and “Madam Secretary,” but she’s enjoying the chance to grow as a stage performer. She recently spoke to The Associated Press about acting without any crutches, her Tony nod, and her diverse career.

Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.