Sean Baker wins original screenplay Oscar for 'Anora'

LOS ANGELES — Sean Baker won the original screenplay Oscar for “Anora,” a comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, on Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards. Baker also directed, produced and edited the film starring Mikey Madison.

Baker won the Writers Guild of America award for “Anora,” which was nominated for best picture as well as director and editing. Its star, Madison, was nominated for best actress.

The film is the biggest success of Baker's career. It had a $6 million budget and has earned over $40 million at the box officer.

The 54-year-old filmmaker has focused on portraying outcasts and characters from underrepresented subcultures.

“Anora” won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, making Baker the first American director since Terrance Malick in 2011 to take the festival's top prize.

“Anora” beat “A Real Pain,″ "The Brutalist,” “The Substance” and “September 5.”