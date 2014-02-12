Entertainment

Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter shops New York Fashion Week for singer

Beyoncé's stylist, Ty Hunter, at the showing of Naeem Khan's...

Beyoncé's stylist, Ty Hunter, at the showing of Naeem Khan's Fall 2014 collection on Feb. 11, 2014, during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Manhattan. Credit: Anne Bratskeir

By Anne Bratskeir

It’s likely that when Ty Hunter attends a fashion show people are really, really nice to him.  As Beyoncé’s stylist, he’s responsible for putting her in some of her best dresses – most recently the white body clinger she wore after her performance on the Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday afternoon at Naeem Khan, Hunter, resplendent in a jacket emblazoned with a sparkly safety pin print and a honeycomb patterned sweater had already done quite a bit of shopping. 

“I went to the Vera Wang show and she’s put a new spin on Goth – I ordered like six pieces,” he said. 

The evening before he attended Michael Costello’s show.  It was crowded.  Costello,  a "Project Runway," alum, who designed the aforementioned white hot Grammy dress, has himself become a hot commodity since Queen Bey wore it.

So what does a guy like Hunter look for? 

“Her body is in great shape now, so you just want to kill it on the red carpet.”

