Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter shops New York Fashion Week for singer
It’s likely that when Ty Hunter attends a fashion show people are really, really nice to him. As Beyoncé’s stylist, he’s responsible for putting her in some of her best dresses – most recently the white body clinger she wore after her performance on the Grammy Awards.
On Tuesday afternoon at Naeem Khan, Hunter, resplendent in a jacket emblazoned with a sparkly safety pin print and a honeycomb patterned sweater had already done quite a bit of shopping.
“I went to the Vera Wang show and she’s put a new spin on Goth – I ordered like six pieces,” he said.
The evening before he attended Michael Costello’s show. It was crowded. Costello, a "Project Runway," alum, who designed the aforementioned white hot Grammy dress, has himself become a hot commodity since Queen Bey wore it.
So what does a guy like Hunter look for?
“Her body is in great shape now, so you just want to kill it on the red carpet.”