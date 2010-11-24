Billy Joel has bilateral hip replacement surgery

Billy Joel has gotten hip surgery.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joel "is doing extremely well following bilateral hip replacement," Joel's spokeswoman, Claire Mercuri, told Newsday Wednesday.

The Bronx-born Hamptons fixture and longtime Long Islander said in an interview last week on Howard Stern's Sirius Satellite Radio show that he was soon to enter the hospital for the procedure to correct a congenital condition.

"He's really doing well . . . really coming through with flying colors," his ex-wife Christie Brinkley told RadarOnline. "He's making it look easy."

Joel, 61, whose many hits include "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl" and "New York State of Mind," has been seen walking with a cane in recent months.

A source who saw him at the Sirius offices in Manhattan on Nov. 16 told E!: "He had crutches and was moving slowly, kind of dragging them on the ground and grunting. People with him were being very patient, and he was nice and seemed in a good mood, just moving pretty slow."

Any discomfort did not prevent him from treating listeners to some of his hits, which he performed on a baby grand piano.