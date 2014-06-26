Billy Joel helps pedestrian who fell in East Hampton, report says

He may have been "The Stranger," but that didn't stop Billy Joel from coming to the rescue of a woman who fell into the street in the Hamptons on Monday.

According to the New York Post, Joel was riding his motorcycle through the Village of East Hampton when he saw a 65-year-old woman had fallen in a crosswalk. Today.com reports she was sprawled facedown in the street when the Piano Man hopped off his bike and rushed to her side.

The Long Island legend then assisted emergency responders in moving the woman to a sidewalk bench, gathered her bags from the road, and was later spotted chatting with the woman, who appeared to be alert in photos taken at the scene.