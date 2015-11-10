Bonnie Says: Advice for Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox, just because you are upset that former boyfriend 50 Cent has dissed the hit TV show "Empire" doesn't mean that you should go on "Watch What Happens Live" to supposedly "out" him. That's exactly what you did on Sunday when you suggested to Andy Cohen that your ex is gay.

Cohen was asking you to respond to 50's homophobic comments about "Empire." "You know, the pot calling the kettle black is all I'm saying," you told the shocked TV show host. "You're not insinuating that 50 Cent is . . . ?" Andy followed up with you, and you refused to back down. "I don't think there will be backlash. I think I speak the truth," you dug in.

Now, Vivica -- first of all, if 50 Cent is gay, there is nothing wrong with that but it should be up to him to reveal his own sexual orientation if he chooses to do so. So trying to insult him by blatantly hinting that he's gay is just plain not cool. And why would you want to get into the thick of a nasty feud with him anyway?-- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.More 'Dancing' drama

Tamar Braxton was treated for pneumonia Monday night, according to ABC. The singer-actress and "The Real" co-host, 38, risked elimination from "Dancing With the Stars" with just one absence -- like "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak was disqualified earlier this season after missing a taping because of a mini-stroke. The judges critiqued a tape of Braxton's dress rehearsal with her partner, Val Chmerkovskyi, for the first dance of the evening, with the ailing contestant returning for the second dance.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What do you think of Justin Bieber's new song "Love Yourself?" Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.