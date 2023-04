Bestsellers for the week ending April 1

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending April 1.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. LOYALTY, by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

3. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

4. HANG THE MOON, by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

5. COUNTDOWN, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

6. TOMBS, by Junji Ito (Viz)

7. I WILL FIND YOU, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

8. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. PINEAPPLE STREET, by Jenny Jackson (Viking / Dorman)

10. WORTHY OPPONENTS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. YOU’RE GOING TO MAKE IT, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

3. THE LOVE STORIES OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. SWEET ENOUGH, by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter)

5. EAT TO BEAT YOUR DIET, by William W. Li (Balance)

6. RECIPETIN EATS DINNER, by Nagi Maehashi (Countryman)

7. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

8. POVERTY, by America, by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

9. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

10. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

3. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

5. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

6. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

7. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

9. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

10. SPY X FAMILY, Vol. 9, by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)