Bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 9

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Dec. 9.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. IRON FLAME, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE, by James McBride (Riverhead)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. FOURTH WING (special ed.), by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. THE LITTLE LIAR, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. ALEX CROSS MUST DIE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. THE SERPENT & THE WINGS OF NIGHT, by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

10. THE EDGE, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. OATH AND HONOR, by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

2. THE WOMAN IN ME, by Britney Spears (Gallery)

3. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. MY NAME IS BARBRA, by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

5. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 (Guinness World Records)

6. HOW NOT TO AGE, by Michael Greger (Flatiron)

7. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNER’S READY!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

8. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

9. SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, by Ariana Madix (Clarkson Potter)

10. BAKING YESTERYEAR, by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

PAPERBACK

1. CHAINSAW MAN, Vol. 13, by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. MURDLE, Vol. 1, by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

4. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 36, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

5. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

6. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

7. NEVER LIE, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. THE CHRISTMAS FIX, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)