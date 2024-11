Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Nov. 16.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. TO DIE FOR, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. THE WOMEN, by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. THE BOOK OF BILL, by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. THE COURTING OF BRISTOL KEATS (ltd. ed.), by Mary E. Pearson (Flatiron)

5. COUNTING MIRACLES, by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

6. IN TOO DEEP, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

7. JAMES, by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

8. COURT OF THE VAMPIRE QUEEN (collector’s ed.), by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

9. BUTCHER & BLACKBIRD (collector’s ed.), by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

10. THE WAITING: A BALLARD AND BOSCH NOVEL, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. MARTHA: THE COOKBOOK, by Martha Stewart (Clarkson Potter)

2. MELANIA, by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

3. FRAMED, by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

4. THE WAR ON WARRIORS, by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

5. CONFRONTING THE PRESIDENTS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. GOOD ENERGY, by Casey Means (Avery)

7. THE ANXIOUS GENERATION, by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. THE PASTA QUEEN: THE ART OF ITALIAN COOKING, by Nadia Caterina Munno (Gallery)

9. REVENGE OF THE TIPPING POINT, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2025 (Guinness World Records)

PAPERBACK

1. THE BOYFRIEND, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

3. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. HOW MY NEIGHBOR STOLE CHRISTMAS, by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

5. THE FROZEN RIVER, by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

6. HEXED, by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

7. LIGHTS OUT, by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. THE CINNAMON BUN BOOK STORE, by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

9. THE HOUSEMAID IS WATCHING, by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. HAUNTING ADELINE, by H. D. Carlton (Zando)