Bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 11

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 11.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. ENCORE IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. SOMEONE ELSE’S SHOES, by Jojo Moyes (Viking / Dorman)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. SECRETLY YOURS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

6. THE HOUSE IN THE PINES, by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

7. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. UNNATURAL HISTORY, by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

9. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. THE HOUSE OF WOLVES, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

2. THE OFFICIAL DISNEY PARKS COOKBOOK, by Pam Brandon (Disney Editions)

3. 8 RULES OF LOVE, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

4. UNDER THE NAGA TAIL, by Mae Bunseng Taing (Greenleaf)

5. SEX TALKS, by Vanessa Marin (Simon Element)

6. NEVER GIVE AN INCH, by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)

7. WALK THE BLUE LINE, by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

8. LOVE, PAMELA, by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)

9. WE OVER ME, by Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis (Rodale)

10. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. SECRETLY YOURS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

5. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 33, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

6. RADIANT SIN, by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

7. CODE NAME SAPPHIRE, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

8. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

9. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. THE MAID, by Nita Prose (Ballantine)