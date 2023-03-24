Bestseller for the week ending March 18

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending March 18.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. I WILL FIND YOU, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

2. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

3. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. STORM WATCH, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

5. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

6. WORTHY OPPONENTS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. PINEAPPLE STREET, by Jenny Jackson (Viking / Dorman)

8. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES, by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. A DAY OF FALLEN NIGHT, by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

NONFICTION

1. SAVED, by Benjamin Hall (Harper)

2. THE COURAGE TO BE FREE, by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)

3. PARIS, by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)

4. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

5. HOW TO GROW YOUR SMALL BUSINESS, by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

6. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. WALK THE BLUE LINE, by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

9. 8 RULES OF LOVE, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

10. GOOD POWER, by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

3. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

6. THE PARIS APARTMENT, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

7. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

9. WHY DO I DO WHAT I DON’T WANT TO DO?, by Jonathan Pokluda (Baker)

10. ONE ITALIAN SUMMER, by Rebecca Serle (Atria)