Bestseller lists for the week ending Nov. 11

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Nov. 11.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. IRON FLAME, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. FOURTH WING (special ed.), by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. RESURRECTION WALK, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. DIRTY THIRTY, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. THE SECRET, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

8. CLIVE CUSSLER: THE CORSICAN SHADOW, by Dirk Cussler (Putnam)

9. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. THE OLYMPIAN AFFAIR, by Jim Butcher (Ace)

NONFICTION

1. THE WOMAN IN ME, by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. MY NAME IS BARBRA, by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

3. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

4. PREQUEL, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

5. BEING HENRY, by Henry Winkler (Celadon)

6. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNER’S READY!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

7. UNWOKE, by Ted Cruz (Regnery)

8. BE USEFUL, by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

9. ELON MUSK, by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. EVERY MOMENT HOLY, Vol. 3, by Douglas Kaine McKelvey (Every Moment Holy)

PAPERBACK

1. BOOKSHOPS & BONEDUST, by Travis Baldree (Tor)

2. LOVE REDESIGNED, by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

3. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. ONE PIECE, Vol. 104, by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

6. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

7. KING OF GREED, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

9. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

10. THE CHRISTMAS FIX, by Lucy Score (Bloom)