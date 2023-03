Bestsellers for the week ending March 11

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending March 11.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. WORTHY OPPONENTS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. STORM WATCH, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. PINEAPPLE STREET, by Jenny Jackson (Viking / Dorman)

6. STAR WARS JEDI: BATTLE SCARS, by Sam Maggs (Random House Worlds)

7. A DAY OF FALLEN NIGHT, by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

8. THE LONDON SÉANCE SOCIETY, by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

9. SOMEONE ELSE’S SHOES, by Jojo Moyes (Viking / Dorman)

10. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. THE COURAGE TO BE FREE, by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)

2. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

3. THE GREATNESS MINDSET, by Lewis Howes (Hay House)

4. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. GOOD POWER, by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review)

6. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. 8 RULES OF LOVE, by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

8. YOUNG FOREVER, by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

9. IT’S OK TO BE ANGRY ABOUT CAPITALISM, by Bernie Sanders (Crown)

10. WALK THE BLUE LINE, by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

PAPERBACK

1. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

2. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. THE PARIS APARTMENT, by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

6. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. BEYOND BASKETBALL, by Mike Krzyzewski (Grand Central)

8. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

10. SPARRING PARTNERS, by John Grisham (Vintage)