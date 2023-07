Bestsellers for the week ending July 22

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending July 22.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. THE COLLECTOR, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. A SOUL OF ASH AND BLOOD, by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

4. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. OBSESSED, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

7. THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. CROOK MANIFESTO, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

10. AFTER DEATH, by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

NONFICTION

1. BEYOND THE STORY: 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS, by BTS (Flatiron)

2. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM (Piggyback)

3. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. YOU WILL OWN NOTHING, by Carol Roth (Broadside)

5. DARK FUTURE, by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

6. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. JACKIE, by J. Randy Taraborrelli (St. Martin’s)

8. SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE, by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

9. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. AMERICA’S CULTURAL REVOLUTION, by Christopher F. Rufo (Broadside)

PAPERBACK

1. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

6. TWISTED GAMES, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. THE HOUSEMAID’S SECRET, by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. TWISTED HATE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. TWISTED LIES, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)