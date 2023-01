Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 14

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 14.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE HOUSE OF WOLVES, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

2. HELL BENT, by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

3. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. THE HOUSE IN THE PINES, by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

5. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

6. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. WITHOUT A TRACE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. JUST THE NICEST COUPLE, by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

NONFICTION

1. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

2. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. ONE: SIMPLE ONE-PAN WONDERS, by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

4. THE GOOD LIFE, by Robert J. Waldinger and Marc Schulz (Simon & Schuster)

5. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. THE GALVESTON DIET, by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. THE NAZI CONSPIRACY, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

8. GOOD BOUNDARIES AND GOODBYES, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. FAITH STILL MOVES MOUNTAINS, by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

10. GO-TO DINNERS, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. REMINDERS OF HIM, by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. THINGS WE NEVER GOT OVER, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

4. KAIJU NO. 8, Vol. 5, by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

5. THE MAID, by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

6. LOATHE TO LOVE YOU, by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

7. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. HOUR GAME, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

9. MAYBE NOW, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

10. SPARE (large-print ed.), by Prince Harry (Random House)