Bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 28

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 28.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY, by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. THE HOUSE OF WOLVES, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

3. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

4. THE HOUSE IN THE PINES, by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

5. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. THE HOUSE AT THE END OF THE WORLD, by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

7. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. HOW TO SELL A HAUNTED HOUSE, by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

9. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. THE CABINET OF DR. LENG, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. SPARE, by Prince Harry (Random House)

2. NEVER GIVE AN INCH, by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)

3. START, STAY, OR LEAVE, by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum)

4. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. STRAIGHT SHOOTER, by Stephen A. Smith (13A)

8. THE NAZI CONSPIRACY, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

9. GOOD BOUNDARIES AND GOODBYES, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

10. COURTIERS, by Valentine Low (St. Martin’s)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. THE MAID, by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

3. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. MAYBE NOW, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

6. HOW TO HUMAN, by Carlos Whittaker (WaterBrook)

7. THE HUSKY AND HIS WHITE CAT SHIZUN, Vol. 2, by Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (Seven Seas)

8. THE JAILHOUSE LAWYER, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Grand Central)

9. A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES, by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. BOOK LOVERS, by Emily Henry (Berkley)